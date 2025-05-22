On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Iron Maiden Asks Fans to ‘Put Away Your Phones’

Iron Maiden will kick off their “Run For Your Lives” world tour on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary. The band has just one small request for their fans: Don’t spend…

Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden (Prudential Center, NJ, October 21, 2022)
Iron Maiden will kick off their "Run For Your Lives" world tour on May 27 in Budapest, Hungary. The band has just one small request for their fans: Don't spend the entire show on your phone.

In a post to their website titled "Put away your phones and get ready to Run For Your Lives," Maiden has asked their fans to "not excessively film the concerts on their phones or tablets."

Manager Rod Smallwood said, in part, in a statement, "We really want fans to enjoy the shows first hand, rather than on their small screens. The amount of phone use nowadays diminishes enjoyment, particularly for the band who are on stage looking out at rows of phones, but also for other concertgoers."

Smallwood added, "We would very much like you to be 'in the moment' instead and be fully actively involved to enjoy each and every one of these classic songs in the spirit and manner they were first played. This show isn’t just a celebration of our music; it is, as you will see, also about our years of art, of Eddie and of the many, many worlds of Maiden we have created for you."

Maiden's request is very reasonable. They seem to understand that smartphones are part of everyday life, and they're fine with taking some photos or recording small snippets of a show. However, holding up your phone the entire time is incredibly annoying, especially for the people behind you. Here's hoping fans will honor Maiden's request.

So far, Iron Maiden hasn't announced any North American dates on their world tour, but here's hoping they'll share some updates in the near future.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
