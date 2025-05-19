Zak Starkey Let Go from The Who Again

Zak Starkey has, once again, been relieved of his drumming duties with The Who.



Pete Townshend shared in a statement via Instagram, "After many years of great work on drums from Zak, the time has come for a change. A poignant time. Zak has lots of new projects in hand and I wish him the best. Scott Devours, who has worked with Roger's solo band, will join The Who for our final shows. Please welcome him."

Shortly after Townshend shared his statement, Starkey issued his own. He wrote, in part, "I was fired two weeks after reinstatement and asked to make a statement saying I had quit The Who to pursue my other musical endeavors. This would be a lie."



Starkey added, "I love The Who and would never had quit. So I didn’t make the statement ….quitting The Who would also have let down the countless amazing people who stood up for me (thank you all a million times over and more) thru the weeks of mayhem of me going ‘in an out an in an out an in an out like a bleedin squeezebox. To clarify ‘other projects,’ yes, I do have other projects and always have. The Who have been sporadic or minimalist in touring most years apart from a two extensive tours in 2000 and 2006/7."

About a month ago, Starkey made headlines after he was fired from his position as The Who's touring drummer after 29 years. Less than a week later, he was rehired.



News of Starkey's second dismissal comes less than two weeks after The Who announced their farewell tour. So far, 16 North American shows have been confirmed. The tour will kick off on August 16 in Sunrise, Fla. and will wrap on September 28 in Las Vegas. However, don't be surprised if more dates are added due to demand. A full list of dates is below. Complete tour information can be found at TheWho.com/tour.

The Who - "The Song Is Over" 2025 North America Farewell Tour