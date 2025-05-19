On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

Disturbed Rocks Through Full ‘The Sickness’ Album at Kia Forum Show

Disturbed performed their debut album, The Sickness, at a sold-out Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 14. The show marked a stop on their 34-date North American tour, and the performance…

Laura Adkins
Guitarist Dan Donegan (L) and bassist John Moyer of Disturbed perform during a stop of "The Sickness" 25th anniversary tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Disturbed performed their debut album, The Sickness, at a sold-out Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 14. The show marked a stop on their 34-date North American tour, and the performance solidified their status as a leader in hard rock.

Bands Daughtry and Nothing More introduced Disturbed, and a video set the stage before the musicians stormed in. The crowd went wild as "Stupify" and "Down With The Sickness" shook the walls. After the album set, eight more tracks kept fans on their feet.

The night's highlights included a fierce take on "Fear." They stunned with their spin on the Tears for Fears classic "Shout." As "Meaning of Life" closed the album portion, they paid tribute to guitar wizard Randy Rhoads and metal god Ozzy Osbourne.

Later, they put their stamp on Genesis' "Land of Confusion" and breathed new life into Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." Their anthem, "Ten Thousand Fists," brought the house down.

The band's first record struck platinum five times and held strong on Billboard's charts for two straight years. They recently released "I Will Not Break." David Draiman, the lead singer, said to Billboard, "Every musician is most in love with their newest creation, but this body of work was so inspiring it made us want to change our strategy."

When the U.S. tour ends, they'll go to Europe for fall shows. They start on September 28 in Copenhagen and wrap up on October 28 in Glasgow. Other stops will include Paris, London, and Berlin. They'll also share stages with metal masters Megadeth.

This tour marks 25 years since The Sickness first hit stores. You can buy tickets through Disturbed's website or Ticketmaster.

DaughtryDisturbed
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Bruce Springsteen Biopic Confirms Release Date
96.5 BOB FMBruce Springsteen Biopic Confirms Release DateErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Guns N’ Roses Shares Supercut of Axl Rose Stage Falls, Shows We Sometimes Can Have Nice Things
MusicGuns N’ Roses Shares Supercut of Axl Rose Stage Falls, Shows We Sometimes Can Have Nice ThingsErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Dave Navarro Says There’s ‘No Chance’ of Jane’s Addiction Playing Again
MusicDave Navarro Says There’s ‘No Chance’ of Jane’s Addiction Playing AgainErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect