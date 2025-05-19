Disturbed Rocks Through Full ‘The Sickness’ Album at Kia Forum Show

Disturbed performed their debut album, The Sickness, at a sold-out Kia Forum in Inglewood on May 14. The show marked a stop on their 34-date North American tour, and the performance solidified their status as a leader in hard rock.

Bands Daughtry and Nothing More introduced Disturbed, and a video set the stage before the musicians stormed in. The crowd went wild as "Stupify" and "Down With The Sickness" shook the walls. After the album set, eight more tracks kept fans on their feet.

The night's highlights included a fierce take on "Fear." They stunned with their spin on the Tears for Fears classic "Shout." As "Meaning of Life" closed the album portion, they paid tribute to guitar wizard Randy Rhoads and metal god Ozzy Osbourne.

Later, they put their stamp on Genesis' "Land of Confusion" and breathed new life into Simon and Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence." Their anthem, "Ten Thousand Fists," brought the house down.

The band's first record struck platinum five times and held strong on Billboard's charts for two straight years. They recently released "I Will Not Break." David Draiman, the lead singer, said to Billboard, "Every musician is most in love with their newest creation, but this body of work was so inspiring it made us want to change our strategy."

When the U.S. tour ends, they'll go to Europe for fall shows. They start on September 28 in Copenhagen and wrap up on October 28 in Glasgow. Other stops will include Paris, London, and Berlin. They'll also share stages with metal masters Megadeth.