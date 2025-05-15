Two New Hotels Coming to Robeson County as Tourism Jobs Reach 10 Percent

Workers in tourism now fill one in 10 jobs across Robeson County. State data shows 3,502 residents earn their living at restaurants and hotels.

Two hotel chains are set to open new locations. Construction plans show a Fairfield Inn behind the Holiday Inn Express on Wintergreen Drive, and crews will build a LaQuinta Inn at 4450 Kahn Drive, between IHOP and the Social Security Building. These additions will create work for many residents.