Ann Wilson on the Time Paula Abdul Was Hired to Teach Heart How to Dance
File this story about Heart working with Paula Abdul under “Moronic Ideas From Record Company Executives.” Ann Wilson talked about this truly wild situation on the sixth episode of her…
Ann Wilson talked about this truly wild situation on the sixth episode of her podcast, After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson. On this episode, Wilson was joined by pop superstar Chappell Roan and singer-songwriter/Boygenius member Lucy Dacus.
According to Wilson, " ... One time we were getting ready to go out on tour and somebody at the record company had this big, bright idea to send Paula Abdul in to teach us dance moves, so that we could all – in some kind of synchronicity – do these dance moves like Prince and the Revolution."
Understandably, Wilson admits, "It obviously didn't work. Both Roan and Dacus were stunned by the whole idea, with Dacus saying, "I need the footage." (For the sake of Heart, here's hoping any footage of those dance lessons doesn't exist.)
Fortunately, fans can catch Heart on the road soon, sans choreography. A list of upcoming tour dates is below.
Heart - 2025 Tour Dates
May 31 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock - Mark G Etess Arena
Jun 01 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
Jun 03: Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
Jun 04 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Jun 06 - Highland, IL - Park Ravinia Festival
Jun 07 - Hinckley, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater
Jun 10 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
Jun 12 - St Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox
Jun 14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre
Jun 15 - Cedar Park, TX - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Jun 17 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Jun 18 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center
Jun 20 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Jun 22 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum
Jun 24 - Jacksonville, FL - VuStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jun 25 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
Jun 27 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
Jun 28 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
Aug 08 - Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre *
Aug 10 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center ^
Aug 12 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena ^
Aug 13 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena ^
Aug 15 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente #
Aug 16 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center ^
Aug 18 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena ^
Aug 19 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
Aug 21 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center ^
Aug 23 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center #
Aug 24 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena at the Mark ^
Aug 26 - Akron, OH - E.J. Thomas Hall: The University of Akron #
Aug 27 - Allentown, PA - The Great Allentown Fair #
Aug 29 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center *
Aug 30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *
# 'An Evening With Heart' show
^ with Todd Rundgren
* support not yet announced