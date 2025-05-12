Ann Wilson on the Time Paula Abdul Was Hired to Teach Heart How to Dance

File this story about Heart working with Paula Abdul under "Moronic Ideas From Record Company Executives."



Ann Wilson talked about this truly wild situation on the sixth episode of her podcast, After Dinner Thinks with Ann Wilson. On this episode, Wilson was joined by pop superstar Chappell Roan and singer-songwriter/Boygenius member Lucy Dacus.



According to Wilson, " ... One time we were getting ready to go out on tour and somebody at the record company had this big, bright idea to send Paula Abdul in to teach us dance moves, so that we could all – in some kind of synchronicity – do these dance moves like Prince and the Revolution."



Understandably, Wilson admits, "It obviously didn't work. Both Roan and Dacus were stunned by the whole idea, with Dacus saying, "I need the footage." (For the sake of Heart, here's hoping any footage of those dance lessons doesn't exist.)



Fortunately, fans can catch Heart on the road soon, sans choreography. A list of upcoming tour dates is below.