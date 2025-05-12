7 Rock Songs That Must Be on Your Memorial Day Playlist

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is a time to honor more than 1.1 million Americans who gave their lives to serve our country. Many mark the occasion by visiting cemeteries, flying the flag at half-staff, and participating in parades. Others gather with loved ones to celebrate the freedoms these heroes fought to protect.

This year, you can enjoy your day differently by incorporating classic rock. Its stirring lyrics and vibrant sound set the perfect tone for remembrance and celebration, creating an unforgettable experience. Here are seven classic rock songs that deserve a place on your Memorial Day playlist.

1. "Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen

"Born in the U.S.A." is arguably one of the best rock songs for Memorial Day. It was released on June 4, 1984, as one of the twelve tracks in Springsteen's album of the same name. The track stands out for its iconic guitar riffs, Springsteen's raw vocals, and Max Weinberg's creative drum work.

Although "Born in the U.S.A." is a patriotic anthem celebrating American identity, it is also a sarcastic lament that combines anger and uplift. It highlights the disillusionment of a Vietnam War veteran who returns home to a society that doesn't appreciate his sacrifices. This makes it ideal for paying homage to those who died while serving in the military and advocating better treatment for ex-soldiers.

Unfortunately, many misinterpret and misuse "Born in the U.S.A." Some politicians, for instance, play it at their rallies to forge connections with voters. That's not to downplay the song's impact, though. It's unquestionably one of Springsteen's biggest hits. The album generated an incredible seven consecutive U.S. Top 10 hits, a feat achieved by only a few other masterpieces, such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

2. "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival

CCR's "Fortunate Son" deserves a spot on your playlist, especially if you're into hard rock, rock and roll, or roots rock. This timeless song from the album "Willy and the Poor Boys" was released in October 1969, at the peak of the Vietnam War, and quickly became an antiwar movement anthem.

"Fortunate Son" makes a mockery of American classism, which saw the sons of the privileged evade the draft. Meanwhile, the underprivileged and working class were pushed to fight in the war.

The song, which John Fogerty wrote in about 20 minutes, highlights injustice while honoring the sacrifices of those who served. Its catchy opening guitar riffs, upbeat melody, and Fogerty's defiant vocals make it relevant for Memorial Day celebrations.

Several weeks after its release, "Fortunate Son" peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. In December 1970, it also bagged the RIAA Gold Disc award. Years later, in 2013, it scored a place in the National Recording Registry for its cultural and historical significance.

3. "American Woman" by The Guess Who

Next on our list of patriotic rock songs for parties is "American Woman" by The Guess Who. Released in January 1970, this controversial track critiques American politics and culture, making it ideal for hard rock lovers and antiwar protest fans. Its hard-driving rock sound and memorable guitar riff also make it a powerful addition to a Memorial Day playlist.

The story behind "American Woman" is truly intriguing. During a show in Mississauga, Ontario, in 1969, guitarist Randy Bachman was fixing a broken string and started experimenting with a repetitive riff. The rest of the band picked up on it, and what began as a casual moment quickly turned into a jam session, ultimately leading to the creation of the iconic song.

The track reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970, solidifying The Guess Who's status as one of Canada's greatest classic rock bands.

4. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

The Cranberries' lead singer, Dolores O'Riordan, wrote “Zombie", which was released in 1994. It's bound to hit home on the day we pay tribute to the fallen.

The protest rock song carries themes of remembrance and shines a light on how children can become casualties of conflict. The late O'Riordan's gritty and raw vocals in “Zombie” are iconic. Combined with the grunge-style guitar sounds, they convey the anguish of the loss of life. The intense vocals also showcase the singer's distinctive and emotional delivery.

"Zombie" topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart upon release. It won the “Best Song” award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 1995.

5. "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." by John Cougar Mellencamp

The track's upbeat tempo, catchy sing-along chorus, and the singer's energetic vocals will suit the mood of the day.

In the track, Mellencamp namechecks several performers, including Frankie Lyman, Martha Reeves, and Mitch Ryder. Furthermore, the song's lyrics highlight rock artists' struggles and sacrifices. These include how they leave their loved ones behind to chase after their dreams.

Although Mellencamp released the rock anthem in 1985 as a tribute to his rock and roll heroes, it still soared on the charts. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 the same year and became the singer's highest-charting single since "Jack and Diane" in 1982, which made it to No. 1. Additionally, the song hit No. 6 on the Top Rock Tracks chart.

6. "Pink Houses" by John Cougar Mellencamp

Looking to include something a bit thought-provoking in your classic rock playlist for Memorial Day? We recommend Mellencamp's "Pink Houses." This song captures the American dream, though with a sarcastic, somewhat poignant commentary. Despite our struggles, it reminds us that veterans fought so we can relish the freedom we have today.

"Pink Houses" brings out Mellencamp's storytelling skills. The lyrics paint a clear picture of our society, nudging listeners to make out the true meaning behind them. That aside, the track has a seemingly upbeat and memorable chorus, prominent guitar riffs, and patriotic undertones. These aspects make it a great tune to celebrate Memorial Day.

The song was released in October 1983, about two years before "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A." It reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ranked No. 447 in Rolling Stone's compilation of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.”

7. "God Bless the U.S.A." by Lee Greenwood (Rock Cover)

Closing our list of the best rock songs for Memorial Day is Greenwood's rock version of “God Bless the U.S.A.” Like the original country ballad released in May 1984, this patriotic anthem resonates deeply with Americans.

Its lyrics evoke national pride and gratitude for the sacrifices made by veterans. It also features electrifying guitars and powerful drum beats, making it an epic rock track without necessarily changing its patriotic message.

There's no doubt that “God Bless the U.S.A.” still stands as one of the most versatile songs ever recorded. Apart from Memorial Day celebrations, it's also played to commemorate other events, such as military retirement ceremonies and presidential inaugurations.

Its timeless appeal across different generations and genres has inspired numerous rock and pop covers. Some of the most notable versions were done by:

American Idol Finalists (2003)

Beyoncé (2008)

Jump5 (2001)

Gardiner Sisters (2013)

Nick Carter (2000)

Anthem Lights (2020)

USAF Heritage of American Band (2006)

Ready to kick off your Memorial Day preparations? Start by adding these memorable rock tracks to your playlist. These songs do more than entertain. They highlight American history, patriotism, and the sacrifices made by those who served. Their lyrics and stirring melodies encourage gratitude while keeping the energy high.