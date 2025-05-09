Sam Mendes and Sony Found Their Screenwriters for The Beatles Biopics

The Beatles are getting back on the big screen, and this time, it’s not just Yesterday, it’s all their yesterdays. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of four separate Beatles biopics by director Sam Mendes (known for 1917 and Skyfall). We finally know who’ll be penning these epic rock ‘n’ roll tales. (Now, get to writing!)

Writers for The Beatles Biopics

In February 2024, reports circulated that Mendes would produce and direct four separate but interconnected feature films about each member of the Beatles. These will be the first biopics to have full cooperation from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, who recently met with Barry Keoghan who will play him in the movie, and the families of John Lennon and George Harrison. Aside from Keoghan, other actors attached to the film are Paul Mescal (McCartney), Joseph Quinn (Harrison), and Harris Dickinson (Lennon).

Now, Mendes and Sony Pictures have found the writers who will write The Beatles – A Four Film Cinematic Event. As reported by Deadline, Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth, Oscar winner Peter Straughan, and BAFTA and Tony winner Jack Thorne were all tapped to write the screenplays.

However, it’s not yet clear whether each will be writing their own film or all three will collaborate to write all four films.

Butterworth is behind the screenplays for the science fiction action film Edge of Tomorrow, the James Brown biopic Get On Up, and the sports drama Ford v Ferrari.

Straughan recently won for his work on Conclave. Before that, he co-wrote Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy with his late wife, Bridget O’Connor. His other film credits include The Snowman, starring Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson, and the upcoming crime film Crime 101 starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan.

Thorne penned Netflix’s critically acclaimed Adolescence. His movie credits include The Swimmers, a biographical sports drama film which follows two young sisters on a journey from war-torn Syria to Brazil to compete in the 2016 Summer Olympics. He’s also the screenwriter for Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2. He also wrote the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.