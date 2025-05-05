On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Steven Tyler, Joe Perry Perform Together at Private Charity Show

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performed together at a private charity show recently for Tyler's Janie's Fund, which provides support for young girls who've experienced abuse and trauma. According to…

Joe Perry and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith perform live on stage at the Wells Fargo Center on September 02, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Steven Tyler and Joe Perry performed together at a private charity show recently for Tyler's Janie's Fund, which provides support for young girls who've experienced abuse and trauma.

According to Classic Rock, the April 30 show took place in San Francisco and marked the first time Tyler and Perry performed together since Aerosmith was forced to cancel their farewell tour in August 2024. (The last Aerosmith concert took place on September 9, 2023.)

Tyler and Perry were joined by guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and drummer Matt Sorum on a mini-set of Aerosmith classics that included "Toys in the Attic," "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," "Dream On," and "Walk This Way." Fan-shot footage can be viewed here and here.

Ever since Aerosmith was forced to cancel their farewell tour due to Tyler fracturing his larynx, the iconic frontman has made sporadic appearances on stage, including at his Grammy Awards watch party in February.

Last week, it was announced that Tyler was added to the lineup for the final Black Sabbath show, along with the surviving members of Soundgarden.

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the all-day concert "Back to the Beginning." Taking place on July 5 in Birmingham, England, the show will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing "additional performances" are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. Actor and known metalhead Jason Momoa will serve as the host for the show.


