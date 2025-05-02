On AirListenContestsJacktivities
LISTEN LIVE

‘Everybody Talks’ Band Neon Trees Joins Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Lineup

The lineup is starting to fill out for the Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom celebration on June 28, as Neon Trees has joined Parmalee on the concert bill.

Brandon Plotnick
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 21: Chris Allen and Tyler Glenn of the band Neon Trees peform at The New Billboard Launch Event at Stage 48 on February 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Neon Trees will be part of the 2025 Red, White & Boom festival at Fort Bragg on June 28.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The lineup is starting to fill out for the Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom celebration on June 28, as Neon Trees has joined the concert bill.

The annual Independence Day celebration will once again be held on the Saturday before July 4 this year, and Neon Trees will join country band Parmalee as announced performers so far.

In 2024, three artists were in the lineup, one from country, rock and hip hop - Maddie & Tae, Plain White T's and Flo Rida.

Neon Trees is best known for their two massive hit songs "Everybody Talks" and "Animal."

"Animal" was the band's first single with a record label, in March of 2010. The song won the Billboard Music Award for Top Alternative Song. And in late 2012, "Everybody Talks" was released, skyrocketing the band to stardom.

The June 28 Red, White & Boom event is a free community celebration, open to both military and civilian families. It is held on the Main Post Parade Grounds at Fort Bragg.

View the post on Facebook

Fort BraggNeon Trees
Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
Related Stories
This Day in Rock History: May 3
MusicThis Day in Rock History: May 3Sarah Bloomfield
New Clip of Lars Ulrich May Have Revealed the Coolest Job on Metallica’s Tour
MusicNew Clip of Lars Ulrich May Have Revealed the Coolest Job on Metallica’s TourErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Kesha Joins Sammy Hagar on Stage During Opening Night of Vegas Residency
MusicKesha Joins Sammy Hagar on Stage During Opening Night of Vegas ResidencyErica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect