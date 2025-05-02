‘Everybody Talks’ Band Neon Trees Joins Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Lineup

Neon Trees will be part of the 2025 Red, White & Boom festival at Fort Bragg on June 28.

The lineup is starting to fill out for the Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom celebration on June 28, as Neon Trees has joined the concert bill.

The annual Independence Day celebration will once again be held on the Saturday before July 4 this year, and Neon Trees will join country band Parmalee as announced performers so far.

In 2024, three artists were in the lineup, one from country, rock and hip hop - Maddie & Tae, Plain White T's and Flo Rida.

Neon Trees is best known for their two massive hit songs "Everybody Talks" and "Animal."

"Animal" was the band's first single with a record label, in March of 2010. The song won the Billboard Music Award for Top Alternative Song. And in late 2012, "Everybody Talks" was released, skyrocketing the band to stardom.