‘Everybody Talks’ Band Neon Trees Joins Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom Lineup
The lineup is starting to fill out for the Fort Bragg Red, White & Boom celebration on June 28, as Neon Trees has joined Parmalee on the concert bill.
The annual Independence Day celebration will once again be held on the Saturday before July 4 this year, and Neon Trees will join country band Parmalee as announced performers so far.
In 2024, three artists were in the lineup, one from country, rock and hip hop - Maddie & Tae, Plain White T's and Flo Rida.
Neon Trees is best known for their two massive hit songs "Everybody Talks" and "Animal."
"Animal" was the band's first single with a record label, in March of 2010. The song won the Billboard Music Award for Top Alternative Song. And in late 2012, "Everybody Talks" was released, skyrocketing the band to stardom.
The June 28 Red, White & Boom event is a free community celebration, open to both military and civilian families. It is held on the Main Post Parade Grounds at Fort Bragg.