Pink Floyd Concert Film Pulls in $6.4M at Global Box Office

According to Forbes, the fresh 4K version of Pink Floyd: Live in Pompeii – MCMLXXII raked in $6.4 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Box office numbers show $2.6 million, while international markets added $3.8 million.

Pink Floyd created this digitally remastered film in October 1971, and it put viewers inches from the band. In an empty Roman arena, musicians blasted through hits like "Echoes," "One of These Days," and "A Saucerful of Secrets." Rare clips showed them crafting what would become The Dark Side of the Moon.

Director Adrian Maben caught the band before their massive rise to fame. His cameras caught raw, intimate moments as they played their hearts out in the ancient space.

Critics can't stop praising the update. Reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a green light, and fans seem just as thrilled. It received a 96% "fresh" score.

Neil McCormick of the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph discussed it on Rotten Tomatoes: "Fifty-three years on it looks utterly magnificent, a glorious record of a group at the height of their powers that will delight every old rocker and should be required viewing for every aspiring young musician." Glenn Kenny highlighted the film's intimate close-ups of guitarist David Gilmour.

The film lit up 654 North American screens, landing at spot 10. Sound wizard Steven Wilson mixed fresh audio from original film reels, bringing new life to the classic footage. Director Lana Topham supervised the restoration.

Next month brings more treats for fans. Sony Music Vision will release the concert's live audio on May 2. Music lovers can grab it on CD, vinyl, or digital, and Dolby Atmos sound will be included.