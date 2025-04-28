This Day in Rock History: April 28

On April 28, rock history was made when hit songs came out, rock stars got married, records went to the top of the charts, and so much more happened. If you're interested in learning about the history of your favorite music genre, you'll discover facts and trivia from April 28 about the artists, songs, and events that have shaped the rock music you love to listen to.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The 1970s saw a number of breakthrough hits top the charts and bands expand their influence, and these April 28 songs and milestones are just a few examples:

1973: From their album Parallel Lines, Blondie's song “Heart of Glass” debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was the group's first entry onto the Billboard and their first time topping the chart.

Cultural Milestones

Cultural happenings in the rock industry from April 28 that had a big influence on the music scene were:

1999: The Hollywood Walk of Fame honored Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers with a star on this day. You can see the star if you're ever in Hollywood, California.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Recordings and performances by rock artists with a significant impact on the genre that occurred on April 28 include:

1976: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. They were the first rock group to do so since The Byrds played the venue in 1968.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Without these changes and challenges of April 28, rock music wouldn't have the solid foundation it thrives on today:

1975: DJ Tom “Big Daddy” Donahue died of a heart attack at the age of 46. Donahue is one of only three DJs to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and is well known for his influence on FM progressive radio and the format of early FM rock stations.

