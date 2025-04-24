Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood + Kenney Jones Working on New Faces Album

If you love the influential Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group Faces, its surviving members -- Rod Stewart, Ronnie Wood, and Kenney Jones -- are working on a new album.



Jones shared in a new interview with The Telegraph that he, Stewart, and Wood have recorded "about 11 tracks" for this album. He noted that "most of them are good," but each song might not "be right" for this new album.



As for when fans can expect this album, Jones said he doesn't see it coming out in 2025, but he "can see it coming out next year."



He added about the recording process, "Everyone’s doing different things. We do little snippets [of recording] here and there. Then all of a sudden, The Stones are out [on tour] again, Rod’s out again…"



The last album Faces released was 1973's Ooh La La, but the last new piece of music the band released is the lengthily titled "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything (Even Take the Dog for a Walk, Mend a Fuse, Fold Away the Ironing Board, or Any Other Domestic Shortcomings)."