Zak Starkey Unfired, Back in The Who

After making headlines for being let go, touring drummer Zak Starkey has been rehired by The Who. The move was announced in a statement from guitarist Pete Townshend, who said,…

Touring drummer Zak Starkey of The Who performs on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
After making headlines for being let go, touring drummer Zak Starkey has been rehired by The Who.

The move was announced in a statement from guitarist Pete Townshend, who said, in part, "News Flash! Who Backs Zak! He's not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily."

Townshend continued, "Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral lineup and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion ... Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologized. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer."

Townshend concluded that the whole situation "blew up very quickly" and put to rest.

Starkey, who has served as The Who's touring drummer for the past 29 years, reshared Townshend's statement and added, "V grateful to be a part of the Who family. Thanks Roger and Pete xx."

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
