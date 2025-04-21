Zak Starkey Unfired, Back in The Who

After making headlines for being let go, touring drummer Zak Starkey has been rehired by The Who.



The move was announced in a statement from guitarist Pete Townshend, who said, in part, "News Flash! Who Backs Zak! He's not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily."

Townshend continued, "Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral lineup and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion ... Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologized. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer."



Townshend concluded that the whole situation "blew up very quickly" and put to rest.