Valerie Bertinelli Hopes She’s Dead Before Van Halen Biopic is Made

There currently isn't a Van Halen biopic in the works, but if one ever is made, Valerie Bertinelli hopes she's long gone once it's released.



Bertinelli touched on this during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show (h/t People). Host Drew Barrymore mentioned the Beatles biopic series that's currently in the works and what Bertinelli thought about a potential Van Halen biopic. The actress, who is the ex-wife of the late Eddie Van Halen, joked about how she had been referred to as "Yoko" on many occasions.



However, she said about Van Halen's various issues, " ... It wasn't all Ed's fault. Okay, I'm just going to put that out there. Everybody loves to blame Ed, and he can't defend himself. Nowhere near was it all Ed's fault... He just wanted to write his music and play his music."



Of course, if a biopic were made, Bertinelli had a great casting choice to play her: Selena Gomez. While she said Gomez would be "amazing," Bertinelli added, "But Selena, don't do it. Please don't do it."



Even though Gomez won't be playing Bertinelli, she has been cast as Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist. In January, Variety reported that Gomez shared a photo of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir Simple Dreams via her Instagram story. The outlet later confirmed Gomez's casting in the biopic, but no other casting details are known. Variety further notes the film is in pre-production. Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, is one of the producers of the biopic.