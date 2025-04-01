Sex Pistols’ Steve Jones Stole Gear From David Bowie’s Penultimate Ziggy Stardust Performance

On July 3, 1973, David Bowie delivered his final performance as Ziggy Stardust at the Hammersmith Odeon in London. The performance featured some new equipment. Why was it new? Future Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones stole some of Bowie's gear the night before.



Jones explains in a new interview with The Guardian that he was in attendance at Bowie's penultimate Ziggy Stardust performance at the Hammersmith Odeon on July 2. After the show at around 2 a.m., he broke into the venue, explaining he "used to bunk in there all the time" and jokingly referred to himself as the "Phantom of Hammersmith Odeon."



Apparently, since Bowie was performing at the venue the next night, all of the gear was left on stage. So, when Jones broke in, he walked onto the stage and "nicked some cymbals, the bass player’s [amplifier] head – a Sunn amp it was – and some microphones. I got Bowie’s microphone with his lipstick on it!"



Jones admitted he eventually confessed to Bowie about stealing the gear. Bowie was a good sport about it, and Jones said, "He thought it was funny."



Jones and surviving Sex Pistols Paul Cook and Glen Matlock are joining forces with Frank Carter for a North American tour later this year. Billed as "Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter," the band kicks off their 12-date tour on Sept. 16 in Dallas and will wrap on Oct. 16 in Los Angeles. A full list of dates is below, and complete ticket details are available at Events.Seated.com.