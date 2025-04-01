Bladen County Art Contest Set To Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

An art contest kicks off the 2025-2026 NC First in Freedom Festival in Bladen County. The contest connects with nationwide celebrations of America's 250th anniversary .

The contest is divided into two categories — adults (18 and older) and youth (under 18). Artwork must be two-dimensional, sized between 8 inches by 10 inches to 18 inches by 24 inches, and created within the last year. Artists need to submit their work by May 25 .

Entries must include high-quality digital photos sent by email, with winners revealed by June 30.

With support from Camp Clearwater, adult winners will receive $250 for first place. Young artists can win $200.50 for both first- and second-place finishes.

Selected works will move on to a regional showcase featuring artwork from seven other North Carolina counties. Winning artwork will be displayed at both Pender Arts Council and Moores Creek National Battlefield when the contest ends in August.