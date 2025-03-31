On AirListenContestsJacktivities
Roger Daltrey Shares He’s Losing His Eyesight

Roger Daltrey is known for his blunt nature, but his recent revelation about his eyesight is still stunning news. During a recent Teenage Cancer Trust benefit show at London’s Royal…

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Roger Daltrey speaks in the press room during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Roger Daltrey is known for his blunt nature, but his recent revelation about his eyesight is still stunning news.

During a recent Teenage Cancer Trust benefit show at London's Royal Albert Hall, the iconic voice of The Who shared he's losing his eyesight. According to U.K.'s The Sun, Daltrey said during the show, "The joys of getting old mean you go deaf, I also now have got the joy of going blind."

The 81-year-old singer sardonically added, referencing The Who's titular rock opera character, "Fortunately, I still have my voice, because then I'll have a full Tommy." (And no, he didn't mention anything about his pinball skills.)

This is far from Daltrey's first forthcoming comments about aging. In an April 2024 interview with U.K.'s The Times, Daltrey said, "I have to be realistic: I'm on my way out. The average life expectancy is 83, and with a bit of luck, I'll make that, but we need someone else to drive things."

Regardless of Daltrey's current health, he and Pete Townshend aren't retiring The Who just yet. In an October 2024 interview with U.K.'s The Standard, Townshend says, "I met with Roger for lunch a couple of weeks ago. We're in good form. We love each other. We're both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year."

While Townshend is interested in recording another album, he says Daltrey is "not keen" about it. As far as touring goes, Townshend wants to omit the orchestra that was present on their last tour and go back to being a rock band.

Roger Daltrey
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
