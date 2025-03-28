Bruce Springsteen, Flea & More Play at Patti Smith Tribute Show

Per Rolling Stone, the show featured special guest singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Karen O, Johnny Depp, and more. Additionally, other special guests took to the stage to recite some of Smith's poems. Those who read poems included Jim Jarmusch, Scarlett Johansson, and Sean Penn.



Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was among an all-star grouping that was the house band for the tribute. Joining Flea in the house band was Tony Shanahan, Benmont Tench, Steve Jordan, and Charlie Sexton.



Plenty of fan-shot footage has made its way to YouTube. Among the videos are Springsteen's performance of "Because The Night," Karen O's performance of "Gloria," and the show's closer with Smith, which was aptly "People Have the Power."



The show's setlist (per Setlist.fm) is below.