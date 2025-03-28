Bruce Springsteen, Flea & More Play at Patti Smith Tribute Show
Patti Smith was honored with a tribute show on March 26 at Carnegie Hall in New York that highlighted her career and the 50th anniversary of her iconic debut album, Horses.
Per Rolling Stone, the show featured special guest singers, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Stipe, Karen O, Johnny Depp, and more. Additionally, other special guests took to the stage to recite some of Smith's poems. Those who read poems included Jim Jarmusch, Scarlett Johansson, and Sean Penn.
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea was among an all-star grouping that was the house band for the tribute. Joining Flea in the house band was Tony Shanahan, Benmont Tench, Steve Jordan, and Charlie Sexton.
Plenty of fan-shot footage has made its way to YouTube. Among the videos are Springsteen's performance of "Because The Night," Karen O's performance of "Gloria," and the show's closer with Smith, which was aptly "People Have the Power."
The show's setlist (per Setlist.fm) is below.
People Have the Power: A Celebration of Patti Smith - Setlist
"Piss Factory" (Matt Berninger)
"Free Money" (Jesse Malin)
"Redondo Beach" (Courtney Barnett)
"Pissing in a River" (Sharon Van Etten)
"Cowboy Truths" (Michael Shannon)
"Elegie" (Kronos Quartet)
"My Blakean Year" (Michael Stipe, Jesse Paris Smith, Tony Shanahan, and Andy LeMaster)
"The Hour of Noon" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"The Writer's Song" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"Departure" (Poem reading by Jim Jarmusch)
"Ghost Dance" (Ben Harper)
"Ask the Angels" (Alison Mosshart)
"Kimberly" (Susanna Hoffs)
"Mother Rose" (Paul and Julie Banks)
"Wind" (Body/Head)
"Final Letter to Mapplethorpe" (Poem reading by Scarlett Johansson)
"Reflecting Robert" (Poem reading by Scarlett Johansson)
"Paths That Cross" (Music Will Academy - Lower Manhattan Public Middle School)
"Easter" (Angel Olsen)
"The Golden Cockerel" (Poem reading by Sean Penn)
"Beneath the Southern Cross" (Glen Hansard)
"Frederick" (Maggie Rogers)
"Dancing Barefoot" (Johnny Depp and Allison Mosshart)
"Gloria" (Karen O)
"Because the Night" (Bruce Springsteen)
"Cry Humanity" (Poem reading by Patti Smith)
"Peaceable Kingdom" (Patti Smith)
"People Have the Power" (Patti Smith with the entire bill of musicians)