Tickets to Final Black Sabbath Show Up for Charity Auction

"Back To The Beginning," the final show from Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne, is sold out. However, there is a pair of tickets available for auction benefitting a good cause. The catch? You better have deep pockets.



This pair of tickets is up for bid at UK.Givergy.com, and the auction is open until March 26. Donated by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, the sale of these tickets will benefit Acorns Children's Hospice.



As of publishing, the highest bid is currently £16,700, which is equal to about $21,600 USD. Of course, if you have that kind of money to drop on some epic concert tickets, go for it! Plus, you'll be supporting a noble charity.