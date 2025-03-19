Styx Singer Really Digs ‘South Park’ Cover of ‘Come Sail Away’

South Park has featured many pop culture music moments in its 26 seasons (and counting). One of those memorable moments came in season two when the children learned that Cartman can't resist singing the rest of the Styx hit "Come Sail Away" if he hears the opening lyrics. This, of course, leads Kyle to begin singing the classic tune, which then leads to the moment below.



Trey Parker, who voices Cartman, did a proper studio recording cover of "Come Sail Away" on the 1998 soundtrack album Chef Aid: The South Park Album. As it turns out, Styx singer/keyboardist Lawrence Gowan is a big fan of the cover or, at the very least, a good sport about it.



Gowan said in a new interview with Boomerocity, "The Cartman version to me, to my mind, is the definitive version. And then I’d put the original recording of Styx and then I’d put my version maybe third." Gowan also said he credits South Park for introducing a new generation of fans to their music thanks to the "Come Sail Away" cover.



He also admitted to watching a lot of South Park and Family Guy on the tour bus after shows. Considering, Styx's big summer tour with Kevin Cronin and Don Felder, Gowan has a lot of South Park and Family Guy in his future. The triple bill's "Brotherhood of Rock" tour kicks off May 28 in Greenville, SC and wraps on August 24 in Milwaukee. A full list of dates is below.