Cumberland County Leads North Carolina in Per-Capita Traffic Deaths, Alcohol Fatalities Rise

Cumberland County saw 57 deadly crashes in 2024. Among these, drunk driving took 11 lives while drug-impaired driving killed two others. This makes the county third in the state for deaths from impaired drivers.

The numbers tell a dark story — one death for every 22,536 residents. Wake County does better with one per 54,090 people, while Mecklenburg has one per 29,100.

Deaths from drunk driving jumped from just four in 2020 to 11 in 2024. Drug-related deaths held steady at two each year.

A few of the deaths were caused by two impaired drivers that killed another driver and pedestrian after a police chase. The victims included a driver who wasn’t involved, someone walking, and a passenger in the running car.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.