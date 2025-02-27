Is Subway’s $5 Footlong Back? Almost.

Photo: Subway Restaurants

Starting Friday, customers can get footlong sandwiches for $6.99 when ordering through Subway’s mobile app or website using code “699FL.”

“People continue to watch their spending but don’t want to sacrifice quality, quantity and taste for value when dining on the go,” said Doug Fry, CEO of Subway North America, in a statement.

The sandwich chain made this move as fast-food sales drop amid rising costs. This deal replaces a canceled $6.99 combo deal – which included a 6-inch sub with drinks and sides – after poor sales forced it to end early.

The company added budget-friendly options like $3 Dippers and snacks costing between $2 to $5. These new items follow menu changes from summer 2024, when Subway launched three signature subs along with footlong dippers.

“Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal,” said Fry to CBS News.

Their last $6.99 footlong deal ran for a short time in late summer 2024. Recent changes brought fresh-sliced meats and more customization options.

Since 2015, around 7,000 U.S. locations have shut down. Previous discount deals created tensions between corporate and franchise owners, forcing some stores to close.

As inflation hits and more people choose to eat at home, Subway struggles. Rising restaurant prices after the pandemic have left customers looking for cheaper food options.