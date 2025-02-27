Paul McCartney Credits Early Rock Music as Foundation of Beatle’s Success

The raw energy of the 1940s and 1950s rock and roll was key in shaping both the Beatles’ sound and Paul McCartney’s musical path. The new sounds he discovered on the UK radio inspired him to switch from his trumpet to an acoustic guitar, a move that shaped his musical identity.

In particular, songs like Buddy Holly’s “That’ll Be the Day,” Elvis Presley’s “Heartbreak Hotel,” and Ray Charles’s “What’d I Say?” ignited a spark in the young musician. Each brought something unique—rock and roll blended with rockabilly and R&B.

“I still owe a great debt to Little Richard,” McCartney told Rolling Stone. The music legend explained how those early songs influenced him.

Moreover, with a jazz musician for a father, young Paul grew up surrounded by various sounds. This early exposure shaped his approach to songwriting and performance. The Beatles’ music reflected this blend, fusing American rock with a British touch.

“Thank you very much, Sir Paul!” Richie Furay of Poco said during an interview with The Penguin Rocks. He thanked McCartney for acknowledging Poco’s influence on country rock.

When Lennon and McCartney teamed up to form the Beatles, their contrasting styles blended seamlessly, pushing pop music into uncharted territory. Their collaboration reshaped how people viewed rock and roll and quickly inspired a wave of British bands.

After the Beatles split in 1970, McCartney formed the rock band Wings. The group embraced country rock, helping him build on the musical roots he first explored with the Quarrymen.