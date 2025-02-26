Simple Minds Announces Live Album, 2025 Tour Dates

Scottish rock legends Simple Minds will release ‘Live In The City Of Diamonds’ on April 25, 2025. This is the band’s third live album after “Live in the City of Light” in 1987 and “Live in the City of Angels” in 2019.

The package includes two CDs and a detailed 24-page booklet featuring 24 tracks across four decades. Fans can grab the vinyl version in either classic black or special clear editions, each featuring 18 songs. The group has already dropped a preview track “Don’t You (Forget About Me),” to give their fans a taste of the upcoming project.

“Live performances fuel our passion,” Jim Kerr told SimplemindsMinds.com.

The album runs through their history, mixing early songs like “Love Song” with favorites from “New Gold Dream.” It also features crowd-pleasers like “Promised You a Miracle” and fan-favorite deep cuts.

After the album release, the band will kick off their “Alive & Kicking” North American tour on May 16, 2025, in Ridgefield, Washington. They’ll be joined by new-wave favorites Soft Cell and Modern English.

They will also celebrate the 40th anniversary of their studio album “Once Upon a Time.” with shows in the UK and Ireland, starting June 27, 2025, in Glasgow. The tour will run through Lincoln, Southampton, and Dublin before wrapping up in Derby on July 8.

The band’s current lineup blends original members Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill with fresh talent, including Gordy Goudie, Ged Grimes, Cherisse Osei, Erik Ljunggren, and Sarah Brown.

VIP packages include backstage passes, meet-and-greets, and exclusive merchandise. Tickets will be available starting April 15, 2025.