Pamela Anderson’s Bold Red Carpet Moments: Embracing Natural Beauty

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Pamela Anderson attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson has been making waves in the entertainment world for decades, and in her most iconic role in Baywatch, she was making waves—literally. Recently, she’s been appearing at red-carpet events for her movie The Last Showgirl, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama. During these high-profile events, Anderson made the bold move to break away from traditional Hollywood beauty standards by attending without wearing makeup.

Pamela Anderson Defying Beauty Norms

Anderson’s decision to attend red carpet events without makeup was a refreshing change. By choosing not to wear makeup, she took a stand against the beauty standards set by the industry, often putting too much pressure on women to constantly look perfect.

She looked fresh-faced yet stunning during the Golden Globe Awards and the SAG Awards. For the Golden Globes, she attended wearing a black Oscar de la Renta gown with matching elbow-length gloves, complete with diamond jewelry and a little-to-no makeup look.

Pamela Anderson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When she attended the SAG Awards, Anderson looked ethereal in a white Dior one-shouldered gown.

Pamela Anderson speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Anderson was also in attendance during the Paris Fashion Week looking sharply dressed and elegant, with her stunning makeup-free face. She stopped by the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2005 wearing a gray suit and wide-leg trousers.

Pamela Anderson attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)

In a screening of The Last Showgirl at the SoHo House, Anderson was all smiles wearing a matching tweed set and brown knee boots sans makeup. She’s also been bare-faced while doing press tours in NYC and even during an appearance at LIVE with Kelly and Mark. She was also a natural beauty when she received the Art of Light Award during the Miami Film Festival.

Fans Reactions

Since she began attending events without makeup, fans have been vocal about their support and admiration. On social media, positive comments were posted about her helping other women feel okay to age gracefully and without the pressure of hiding wrinkles and any sign of aging with makeup. One social media user wrote, “I honestly think Pamela is even more beautiful than ever before and I think we could all learn to be more natural in our looks from her example.” Another commented, “She looks fantastic!”

Of course, there are still those who are reacting differently, with one commenter saying Anderson attending red-carpet events without makeup “has begun to be gimmicky.” Still, she appeared happy and radiant, embracing her true self—and that’s what truly matters.