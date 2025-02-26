New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Heading to Paramount+

Ozzy Osbourne is the subject of a new documentary on Paramount+ that will focus on his many challenging health issues since 2019.

Per Paramount, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now will premiere on the streaming platform later in 2025 and is currently in production. Filming began in 2022 during the making of Ozzy’s latest album Patient Number 9. The doc is helmed by award-winning director Tania Alexander.

The Prince of Darkness said in a statement, “The last six years have been full of some of the worst times I’ve been through. There’s been times when I thought my number was up. But making music and making two albums saved me. I’d have gone nuts without music.”

Wife/manager Sharon Osbourne added, “This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years. It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy.”

Paramount notes part of the filming for this documentary will take place at “Back to the Beginning,” the all-day concert event on July 5 in Birmingham, England. As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline the event. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together, and it will mark the final performance from Ozzy and Black Sabbath.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.

Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.

