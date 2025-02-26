Neil Young Announces 2025 World Tour with New Band, Playing Only Outdoor Venues

Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts just announced an epic world tour, “Love Earth” is kicking off June 18, 2025, in Rättvik, Sweden. They will perform in six more European cities before heading to North America.

The 79-year-old music icon will be accompanied by his new band, The Chrome Hearts, which features Micah Nelson on guitar, Anthony LoGerfo on drums, Spooner Oldham on organ, and Corey McCormick on bass.

The Chrome Hearts have already dropped their first single titled “Big Change.” They have also completed working on their debut album, which is set for release in April 2025.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off on August 8 at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, North Carolina. From there, Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will make stops in Detroit, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Denver, and Vancouver before ending the tour in Los Angeles on September 15. Young also confirmed he’ll headline this year’s Glastonbury Festival after a 16-year break following disputes over business practices.

Members of Neil Young Archives will have exclusive early access to tickets through a 48-hour pre-sale starting February 25, 2025. Public sales will open on February 28, 2025. Fans also have the option to resell tickets at the original price via Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange program. Grab your ticket today!