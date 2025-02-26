Genesis Unveils 50th Anniversary Remaster of ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ with Unreleased Content

The 50th anniversary edition of “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” drops on March 28, 2025. This updated version of the classic album features fresh mixes created at Abbey Road Studios. Fans will also get to hear two bonus encore songs that have remained tucked away until now.

The package includes a 60-page book revealing behind-the-scenes moments through photos and interviews with the band. It’s a rare moment—the first time since 1974 that Banks, Collins, Gabriel, Hackett, and Rutherford have come together to tell their full story.

The album, which was first released on November 22, 1974, covers a captivating story of Rael, a young man from Puerto Rico. The band brought his journey to life on stage each night, using elaborate costumes, dynamic lighting, and intricate storytelling to create a truly immersive experience for the audience.

The recording process wasn’t easy though. Gabriel wanted to handle both lyrics and music to fulfill his vision. However, this created creative tensions within the band, ultimately contributing to the band’s split.

Gabriel’s final performance with Genesis happened in St Etienne, France, on May 22, 1975. The band kept his departure under wraps for months before revealing the news to the public. After Gabriel left, Phil Collins joined the group as a drummer and took over as lead singer in 1977, launching the band into its next era.

“I joined Genesis when I was 19. I’ve earned the right to actually do nothing. I don’t want to be a shadow of what I was” – Phil Collins said during an interview about his retirement with Andy Greene of Rollingstone.com.

The box set will be available in digital format, 4CD+blu-ray, and 5LP+blu-ray. Fans can now reserve their copy by placing a pre-order. Get your copy today!