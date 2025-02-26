FTCC Hosting Public Pickleball Tournament For All Skill Levels in April

Pickleball enthusiasts in the Fayetteville area are gearing up for exciting pickleball action, as the Fayetteville Technical Community Foundation is set to host the Trojan Twist Pickleball Spring Classic.

The open-to-the-public tournament is taking place on the FTCC campus on Saturday, April 5.

The tournament will be an exciting Rapid Rally Pickleball format that encourages players to meet and compete with new opponents. Players can expect to play for a total of 1.5 to 2 hours of fast-paced Pickleball.

The event is open to players of all skill levels, with an entry fee of $35 per player. The competition will hold matches for players rated 2.5 – 3.0 (beginner to advanced-beginner) at 9 a.m., followed by the 3.5 – 4.0 (more advanced) skill level at 1 p.m. Each participant will be assigned to one of five courts, playing 8-minute rally-scoring games before rotating to the next group. The top eight players will advance to a medal match, with gold, silver, and bronze medals awarded to the top finishers in each bracket.

With a fast-paced format and a welcoming atmosphere, the Trojan Twist Pickleball Spring Classic offers a perfect opportunity for both seasoned players and newcomers to enjoy the sport.

Players are encouraged to register early to secure a spot. For more details and to sign up, visit FTCC Foundation’s website at https://www.faytechcc.edu/foundation-events/ or call (910) 678-8441.

Editor’s Note: Staff Intern Will Pryzgoda contributed to this report.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.