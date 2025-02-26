Cumberland County Sheriff Offers $2,500 Bonus To Fill 153 Law Enforcement Jobs

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office needs to fill 54 deputy and 99 detention officer positions as they face a serious staffing crisis. To bring in new hires, they’ve rolled out a $2,500 bonus package with better benefits.

Staff shortages go well beyond county borders. In early 2024, North Carolina lost 428 more officers than it gained.

“We’re here today because keeping people safe is job one for all of us,” Josh Stein, then-Attorney General and now governor of North Carolina, said at the city council meeting as reported by The Fayetteville Observer. “Too many of our cities, towns and counties are facing a real shortage of law enforcement officers.”

In January 2025, the Board put aside $350,000 to help with hiring. New employees will get complete training, health insurance, and retirement benefits. The package includes pay raises and time-based bonuses.

Sheriff Ennis Wright is looking to improve response times and increase public safety. Full staffing would reduce emergency wait times and improve community relationships.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.