Billy Joel Making History (Again) This Summer
Billy Joel has a knack for setting and breaking records. Even after his legendary residency at Madison Square Garden, The Piano Man is still hitting milestones.
Joel has a number of tour dates lined up for 2025, including summer shows at Yankee Stadium, Metlife Stadium, Citi Field. According to Billboard, those three shows will make the iconic singer-songwriter the first artist to ever play all three major New York City-area stadiums in the same summer.
Joel told Billboard, “I’m looking forward to playing these iconic stadiums this summer – each holds personal significance to me. There’s nothing like the energy of the crowds in New York, and sharing a stage with my friends, Rod Stewart, Sting and Stevie Nicks, whose music always inspires me, is extremely rewarding.”
Joel’s 2025 tour dates kick off on March 15 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. A full list of tour dates is below.
Billy Joel – 2025 Tour Dates
March 15 – Toronto – Rogers Centre
March 29 – Detroit – Ford Field
April 11 – Syracuse, NY – JMA Wireless Dome
April 26 – Milwaukee – American Family Field
May 10 – Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium
May 23 – Salt Lake City – Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 7 – Edinburgh – Scottish Gas Murrayfield
June 21 – Liverpool – Anfield
July 5 – Pittsburgh – Acrisure Stadium
July 18 – Bronx, NY – Yankee Stadium
August 8 – East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium
August 21 – Queens, NY – Citi Field
September 5 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
September 20 – Cincinnati – Paycor Stadium
October 18 – New Orleans – Superdome
November 1 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live