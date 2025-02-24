Several North Carolina Lighthouses Named America’s Finest

There’s something serene about looking at a lighthouse on the beach. Lighthouses have been a part of the world for centuries, and they’re seen as a beacon of light and guidance in a chaotic landscape. The United States has plenty of beautiful lighthouses throughout the country, and that includes in the state of North Carolina. In fact, several North Carolina lighthouses have been named among the county’s best by Reader’s Digest.

Best Lighthouses in America

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a tally of the most beautiful lighthouses in America. “Guiding ships and inspiring photographers, these stunning lighthouses across America are truly the stuff of dreams,” they note in the story, adding that, “These marine landmarks span from coast to coast and should be part of every bucket list.”

As for North Carolina, coming in at No. 2 on the tally is Old Baldy Lighthouse on Bald Head Island. “North Carolina’s oldest lighthouse stands on Bald Head Island at the mouth of the Cape Fear River, an area known as the Graveyard of the Atlantic due to the large number of shipwrecks,” Reader’s Digest notes. They also love the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Dare County, which came in at No. 4, and the Bodie Island Lighthouse in Nags Head, which was No. 11.

So, when and where did the first lighthouse originate? It was a long time ago. The first lighthouse in recorded history, according to a history article from Great Lighthouses of Ireland, was Egypt’s Pharos of Alexandria, which was constructed around 280 BC. That lighthouse actually used a big open fire for its summit as its light source. In addition to being the world’s first, Great Lighthouses of Ireland notes that this lighthouse was the tallest one ever, towering at 450 feet high.

“In the ancient world, long before we had actual towers hosting any sort of lamp, mariners would use man-made piles of rocks as daymarks and the glow of volcanoes as a guide at night,” Great Lighthouses of Ireland adds. “Bonfires were also used, along with more sophisticated braziers or metal baskets, which were lit and placed on headlands.”

As for the Pharos of Alexandria, The Lighthouse Preservation Society notes that it was one of the Seven Wonders of the World. “It was over 440 ft tall and stood for 1500 years, until it was destroyed by an earthquake,” they add. How sad that such an important piece of the world is now gone.

