Sebastian Bach to Lead Cancer Research Benefit Show at Griffith Park

Sebastian Bach is set to headline “Rock For Ronnie: A Concert In The Park” at Griffith Park, near the Autry Museum, on May 18, 2025. The outdoor event aims to raise cancer research funds through live music performances. The show will also honor metal legend Ronnie James Dio, who lost his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.

“This new location offers room for growth and creates a family-friendly atmosphere,” Wendy Dio, founder of the cancer fund, told Screamer Magazine.

Bach rose to stardom as the lead singer of Skid Row in the late ’80s and ’90s, helping them release their hit album “Slave to the Grind.” Beyond rock, he made his mark on Broadway, starring in Jekyll & Hyde and The Rocky Horror Show.

The concert will bring together veteran rockers and upcoming artists. It will feature high-energy sets from Dio Disciples, Kill Devil Hill, and Jason Charles Miller. A star-studded lineup of surprise guests will round out the show, making it an unforgettable experience. Fans will also get a rare chance to bid on exclusive music memorabilia.

Past events have helped establish Dio Cancer Fund as a key player in the fight against cancer. So far, the organization has raised over $2 million since its inception. This money supports vital research at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, UCLA, and the T.J. Martell Foundation’s work.

Fans can purchase general admission tickets for as low as $65, with VIP packages available for only $125. Grab your tickets today!