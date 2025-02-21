Moore County Sees Huge Growth in Last Quarter, Including Motorsports Park Approval

Things are looking up in Moore County, as the latest quarterly report from the Moore County Economic Development Partnership is showing great trends.

Last November marked a huge victory when county officials gave the green light to zoning changes for the $100 million Uwharrie Motorsports Park and Resort. This massive 400-acre project will reshape the Robbins area.

Aberdeen made strides too. The Moore County Economic Development Partnership (MCEDP) secured $226,000 in local support for Reliance Packaging to expand its operations by $7.5 million. They also ran two successful events: a Manufacturing Day Breakfast drawing 40 industry leaders and the Moore Entrepreneurial Summit.

Moore County Airport stood out in state rankings. The NC Department of Transportation ranked it among the top 16 public airports statewide, bringing a remarkable $135.5 million impact to the local economy.

The team ventured out for their Midwest Recruiting Mission, connecting with potential partners in Illinois and Wisconsin. They’re also exploring opportunities to boost agriculture in northern Moore County through biomass manufacturing.

Commercial flights could return to the area soon. MCEDP representatives attended the 2024 TakeOff North America talks and plan to meet with airlines at Routes Americas 2025.

Through their Workforce Development Collaborative, MCEDP is tackling key local issues. They’re developing solutions for workforce shortages, housing affordability, and childcare access.

The Moore 100 Members will meet on March 4 to present the results of the Moore County Housing Needs Assessment, with more meetings planned for the rest of the year.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.