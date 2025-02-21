John Lydon Slams Sex Pistols Tour as ‘Karaoke,’ Criticizes Band’s New Direction

Britain’s most infamous punk band, the Sex Pistols, returns to the stage this August without their outspoken frontman John Lydon.

They’ll perform their revolutionary album ‘Never Mind the Bollocks’ while teaming up with Guns N’ Roses for several shows next summer.

The legendary group began in 1972 as The Strand. In 1975, their manager Malcolm McLaren assembled the lineup to promote his London shop. They blended sounds from British pop’s glory days with raw energy from bands like the New York Dolls.

EMI signed the band in 1977 but swiftly cut ties. A&M Records stepped in, only for the deal to collapse in less than a week.

They were later signed by Virgin Records in 1977 and announced the release of their new single, “God Save the Queen.” The song became the centerpiece of their only studio album – now played in full at every show.

Steve Jones played guitar, Paul Cook handled drums, and Glen Matlock played bass in the original lineup. Later, Sid Vicious replaced Matlock. More recently, John Lydon was replaced by Frank Carter allegedly after a legal dispute over the 2022 FX show, ‘Pistol.’ The TV series, which is based on Jones’s memoir, reopened long-standing conflicts between the band members.

“When I first heard that the Sex Pistols were touring this year without me it pissed me off. It annoyed me.” John Lydon said.

As his former bandmates embark on tour, Lydon will turn his focus on his post-punk band, Public Image Ltd (PiL). He plans to tour the UK and Europe from May to August 2025. PiL is also expected to release an album on Record Store Day in the States.