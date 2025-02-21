Gibson Releases Limited Edition Brian May 12-String Guitar for $7,999

Gibson has unveiled a limited-edition, 12-string acoustic guitar designed in collaboration with Brian May, a lead guitarist from the rock band “Queen.”

This is May’s first collaboration in more than 20 years, after his previous partnerships with Guild and Burns. The project was first made public during an event at the Gibson Garage London in 2024.

“Brian’s impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey,” Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian said, per Blabbermouth.

This SJ-200 breaks from tradition by positioning thick strings on top, offering a unique feel and sound. It also features premium materials such as AAA rosewood at the sides and back, an AAA Sitka at the top, and an AAA maple neck (two-piece) for enhanced strength, stability, and aesthetic appeal.

As many would expect, the guitar comes with a Fishman Matrix pickup, which is ideal for live shows and recording. Moreover, the rosewood fretboard is decorated with star-shaped agoya shell inlays, while the solid rosewood bridge features classic 60s-style details.

“The idea for this guitar came when I needed a 12-string on tour, and the one I was accustomed to wasn’t performing right on stage. Guys at Gibson kindly said, ‘We will make something special that you’ll use on tours,'” said May to Guitar Bomb.

Only 100 units will be available for sale at $7,999 each. You can buy through Gibson’s website, authorized dealers, and the Reverb marketplace.