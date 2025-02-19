2 North Carolina Gardens Named Among the Most Gorgeous

Getty Images / Suchan

Whether you love visiting gardens in the spring, summer or fall, the lovely terrain of North Carolina has plenty of beautiful gardens to get your fix. There’s just nothing like the smell and views at a celebrated garden. Whether it’s the beginning of spring and buds are just blossoming or the end of fall when the colors are changing, a trip to a beautiful garden is just a great way to spend the day or evening. What’s extra special is that two North Carolina gardens have been named among the most beautiful in the U.S., so you don’t have to travel too far to enjoy these gardens.

The Country’s Best Gardens, including in North Carolina

The travel experts at Reader’s Digest have put together a tally of the best gardens in America. “If you’re looking to escape the house and take a day trip or domestic vacation this summer, look no further than America’s vibrant collection of botanical gardens and landscaped estates,” they note in the feature. So, they trekked across the country to find the best gardens that America has to offer. Thankfully, this state made the cut.

I personally love visiting different gardens, because each one has its own unique vibe. Aside from enjoying gardens simply for their beauty, in a time when everyone has a camera on their phone, gardens can make for great photo shoots. I’ve certainly gone to some gardens and turned those visits into a photo shoot, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

As for which gardens in North Carolina are in the feature, the first is Duke Gardens, located at 2000 Lewis Street in Durham. This garden, of course, is on the campus of Duke University. It’s a great spot to see cherry trees blossom during the spring. Outside of spring, “No matter the season, something is always blooming in the historic gardens, arboretum, or Blomquist Garden of native plants,” Readers’ Digest promises. Also on the tally is The Biltmore located at One Lodge Street in Asheville. “North Carolinians already know the Biltmore Estate as a grand attraction, event venue, and magical Christmas wonderland. But the gardens and grounds are equally stunning,” they rave.

Just for kicks, let’s look outside of the U.S. According to Expatliving.net, one of the best gardens in the world is The Gardens by the Bay in Singapore, which has the most Instagram photos of any other garden. They even call it the “most hash-tagged garden on the planet,” with more than 50 million visitors going to that garden since it first opened. This garden also offers “waterfront gardens, the iconic Supertrees, the largest glass greenhouse in the world and – until Jewel Changi Airport came along – the world’s largest indoor waterfall.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.