Will Fayetteville See Snow Again? Outlook Hazy

Opening the Magic 8 Ball this chilly Tuesday morning, we know there’s winter weather on the horizon, but whether Fayetteville will see snow or ice is – per usual – a matter of timing.

Here’s the setup: Wednesday overnight will see temperatures in the area drop around freezing. And that’s likely to be the warmest it will get all day. But when it comes to snow vs. ice, a couple degrees will make all the difference. But it’s looking more like a rain and ice event.

Currently, Fayetteville and most of our surrounding area is in a Winter Storm Watch. Areas to the north of Raleigh and even east over into Goldsboro and Kinston are in a Winter Storm Warning.

There is moisture coming, though that has shifted in a number of different directions in the last 24 hours. According to most models, Cumberland County is – per usual – right on the line for rain, sleet, snow. Any subtle shift in one direction will adjust that line.

Timing currently has the storm system arriving in the Carolinas Wednesday morning, and impacting throughout the day, possibly even into Thursday morning.

If ice does come through the area, count on some changes to school openings or delays for Thursday morning.

We’ll update you throughout the day with more information.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.