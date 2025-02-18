UNC and NC State Showdown is in Question Due to Winter Storm Advisory

Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts during the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 02, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The University of North Carolina is set to host cross-town rival NC State on Wednesday night in Chapel Hill, but could winter weather impact the game?

UNC and NC State have both experienced a challenging season. The Tar Heels are currently 15-11 overall, and 8-6 in ACC play. The Wolfpack have struggled to a 10-15 overall record and are just 3-11 in the ACC. They recently ended a nine-game losing streak with a 70-62 win against Boston College.

Both teams a have a lot to fight for in the 249th meeting of this match up. UNC is facing the threat of missing a spot in the NCAA tournament, and NC State could miss even the ACC tournament.

Key players to watch include UNC’s Ian Jackson, who led the team with 23 points in their recent win over Syracuse, and Jae’Lyn Withers, who added 19 points in the same game. For NC State, improved offensive output and effective three-point defense will be crucial to contend with UNC’s strong home-court performance.

Historically, similar weather conditions have led to schedule adjustments. In January 2017, a UNC vs. NC State game was postponed due to hazardous road conditions and rescheduled for the following day to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The broadcast is planned for February 19 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.