Two Roads in Hope Mills Get NCDOT Green Light For Widening Projects

​Congestion and delays on Rockfish Road (shown) near the Hope Mills fire station and police building are common.

North Carolina officials have given the green light to spend $21.6 million to widen Hope Mills’ cramped streets. The project will expand two-lane sections of Golfview and Rockfish roads into four-lane roads near downtown.

Work kicks off this spring and continues until 2028. Crews will add raised medians, new curbs, gutters, and updated drainage along both roads. The improvements will bring needed updates to the old infrastructure.

Two large roundabouts will be built at key intersections – where Rockfish meets Golfview, and where Park Boulevard crosses Rockfish. These circular intersections will help traffic move more smoothly around community areas.

To keep disruption down, workers will tackle the project in phases. Traffic will keep flowing through work zones, with cars using one side while teams work on the other.

Students at Rockfish Elementary School will get safer walking routes with new crosswalks. Traffic patterns will change too – Moulder Street will connect to Rockfish through Bolt Drive instead, while a section near Brower Park gets removed.

This project is part of a bigger plan to ease traffic congestion throughout Hope Mills. State officials are looking to improve the stretch of NC 59 between NC 162 and US 401 Business.

