This Day in Rock History: February 14

371734 05: Bass player Gene Simmons, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, and rhythm guitarist and vocalist Paul Stanley of the rock group ''KISS'' perform live, June 27, 2000 at the Continental Airlines Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only thing special about Feb. 14. This was also the day that Wayne’s World premiered in the U.S. The movie featured iconic rock music moments, and the soundtrack topped the Billboard 200. Want more trivia from this day in rock music history? Here, you’ll discover the most memorable past events of Feb. 14 that have influenced the rock music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These Feb. 14 hits helped get rock music to where it is today:

1987: Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” from their third album hit the top of the U.S. singles chart, becoming their second No. 1 hit.

Cultural Milestones

It’s hard to imagine where rock music would be today if it hadn’t been for these cultural events that took place on Feb. 14:

1972: Rob Thomas, a singer-songwriter and lead vocalist for Matchbox Twenty, was born on this day. Although he had a rocky childhood and a rough start to his music career, his band went on to have several hit songs and albums.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Major rock moments that happened on Feb. 14 include:

1973: Toward the end of a performance at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, David Bowie collapsed while singing an encore of “Five Years.” He passed out suddenly, shocking the audience, and a nurse later said Bowie was exhausted after completing 91 performances on his Ziggy Stardust tour.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock music experienced these challenges on Feb. 14:

1981: Billy Idol left the band Generation X to become a solo artist, moving to New York City. He released his self-titled debut album in 1982, which included the song “White Wedding.”

These historical events from Feb. 14 have affected the rock music landscape. Remember these moments, whether you’re celebrating with your special someone today or just rocking out alone.