Tech Company Provalus Expected To Bring 200 New Jobs To Downtown Whiteville

Downtown Whiteville is getting a major boost as the Golden LEAF Foundation has agreed to invest $500,000 to support Provalus’s expansion. The tech company’s arrival is expected to create 200 new jobs. According to Columbus County News, local officials met Feb. 11, 2025, to discuss grant details and upcoming plans.

The tech company, which specializes in cybersecurity and cloud storage, will move into 127 W. Columbus St. After purchasing the former News Reporter Publishing building for $697,000, officials are projecting $2.1 million for renovations.

The grant provided by Golden LEAF Foundation will help prevent tax increases on local residents for the buying and renovation of the building.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.