Robeson County Planetarium, CTE Facility Gets Phase 2 Approval

Robeson County’s Board of Education gave the green light to a $15.2 million expansion

at their Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center. The board’s Dec. 10 vote authorizes the start of Phase 2 of the project, expected to be completed in the Fall of 2026.

Phase 2 of the project will add four business labs, two high-tech mechatronics spaces, and a modern culinary wing. The county and school officials agreed to split the bill evenly — each putting up $7.6 million to finish the project.

The massive 110,000-square-foot building will also house the relocated Robeson Planetarium and Science Center. As part of the deal, school leaders committed to paying the county $500,000 each year. Senator Britt helped secure an extra $5 million from the state specifically for the planetarium project.

The Public Schools of Robeson County teamed up with County Commissioners, with each putting in $2.5 million to match first-phase funding. The state’s Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund chipped in $62 million to get construction started.