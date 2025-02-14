Methodist University hosts Play4Kay events in support of cancer patients and survivors

In the month of February, Methodist University will host several events supporting cancer research through two key organizations: the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation. Methodist University has continued to support the Play4Kay cause for what will be their 19th year.

The month is packed full of events with the headliners falling on February 15 with the 5K Run/Walk and the women’s basketball game. Other events will include: Pink Bake Sale, Dodge Cancer Dodgeball Tournament, Three-Point Shooting Contest, Lunch & Learn, Chili Cookoff, Flower Sale, and much more. The school hopes to contribute to the $7 million already donated by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund for essential research and patient support.

“One of the many things I love about Play4Kay at MU is the community coming together for a great cause. As someone who has relatives affected by breast cancer, it means a lot to see the support, especially in a sports atmosphere,” said Landon Faircloth to Methodist University News.

“My experience with MU started a year after my first round with breast cancer 2009, when I attended my first Play4Kay game. I felt wrapped with love from everyone at MU and I haven’t missed a game since. My mantra has always been, ‘I’m in it to end breast cancer!'” said Vicki Watson.

Since launching on December 3, 2007, the Kay Yow Fund has worked tirelessly to fight women’s cancers. Their National Underserved Program now focuses on increasing Black women’s participation in clinical trials – an important breakthrough.

Money raised is split between innovative cancer research and free mammograms for uninsured patients through Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation. Almost $8 million has gone to research and programs, including mobile units bringing mammograms to underserved areas.

This year’s shirts feature “King,” the school’s mascot, wearing boxing gloves. People can register for the 5K starting at 7:30 a.m. on the day of the race.

