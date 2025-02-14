Fort Bragg Name Now Official, as Army Announces Name Change Complete

Fort Bragg is back, as the name change has been made official.

Goodbye Fort Liberty, and welcome back Fort Bragg! The U.S. Army installation in Fayetteville has announced it is now officially back to being called Fort Bragg.

“Fort Liberty is renamed Fort Bragg, effective immediately,” a release from Army Public Affairs said Friday afternoon. “This renaming honors the legacy of World War II hero, Pvt. First Class Roland L. Bragg and all Soldiers and families who have called Fort Bragg home.”

The switch comes just days after Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the base would be renamed.

Fort Bragg officials said the renaming process will be a “deliberate and phased manner,” for signage and official documents, etc.

“We look forward to inviting the community to attend an official ceremony at date to be determined in the very near future.”

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza, DOD Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signed a memorandum to rename Fort Liberty, N.C., to Fort Roland L. Bragg, while aboard a military aircraft en route to Germany, Feb. 10, 2025. Army Pfc. Roland Bragg was awarded the Silver Star for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity while serving with the 17thAirborne Division during World War II.

The change from Bragg to Liberty came about after Congress decided to rename installations that were named in honor of Confederate generals. Fort Bragg was among nine posts that have been, or will be changing names. A task force called The Naming Commission determined suggested names for all the installations, and an order from the Department of Defense called for those name changes to happen in 2023.

Those nine bases: Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Bragg, NC; Fort Rucker, Alabama; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Benning, Georgia; Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort Lee, Virginia; and Fort Pickett, Virginia. There have been no other names changed back thus far, and it’s unclear if others will do so.

At the 2023 ceremony, the name Liberty was officially changed to Liberty in 2023, and officials explained the name change.

“As we change to Fort Liberty, our rich history and heritage will remain, along with our mission,” a release from Fort Liberty said. “Fort Liberty unites all of what this installation stands for – through a common connection, representing all who serve, and has a special significance to our military units and the community. It’s the people who make Fort Liberty what it is.”

