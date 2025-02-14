Fayetteville Woodpeckers Hosting Mac & Cheese Festival at Segra Stadium in March
Segra Stadium’s first Mac & Cheese Festival will welcome visitors on March 8, for an afternoon filled with food and fun.
Adding to its growing list of non-baseball events, the stadium offers early ticket buyers a $10 deal, while tickets at the door will cost $20. Kids under 3 get in free. If you want a head start before regular admission you can buy VIP tickets, $65 ahead of time or $80 at the event for early access at 11 a.m. – plus the included tasting card.
“On the culinary side, Segra Stadium and Professional Sports Catering will be preparing signature mac & cheese items, including a wide variety of flavors and food items that include mac & cheese within them. This unique blend of culinary expertise, along with the exciting mix of music and live wrestling, all within the confines of Segra Stadium will create a mac & cheese festival unrivaled in the Fayetteville area. All mac & cheese samples will cost $5 plus tax each for patrons inside the park.”
Each tasting costs $5 plus tax, but VIP ticket holders receive a card for 10 free samples.
On the other side of the 4,600-seat venue, a DJ and wrestling matches will provide high-energy entertainment. Local vendors will also be set up on the landing deck to showcase their artwork around the stadium.