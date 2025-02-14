Fayetteville Woodpeckers Hosting Mac & Cheese Festival at Segra Stadium in March

Segra Stadium’s first Mac & Cheese Festival will welcome visitors on March 8, for an afternoon filled with food and fun.

Adding to its growing list of non-baseball events, the stadium offers early ticket buyers a $10 deal, while tickets at the door will cost $20. Kids under 3 get in free. If you want a head start before regular admission you can buy VIP tickets, $65 ahead of time or $80 at the event for early access at 11 a.m. – plus the included tasting card.

“On the culinary side, Segra Stadium and Professional Sports Catering will be preparing signature mac & cheese items, including a wide variety of flavors and food items that include mac & cheese within them. This unique blend of culinary expertise, along with the exciting mix of music and live wrestling, all within the confines of Segra Stadium will create a mac & cheese festival unrivaled in the Fayetteville area. All mac & cheese samples will cost $5 plus tax each for patrons inside the park.”

Each tasting costs $5 plus tax, but VIP ticket holders receive a card for 10 free samples.

On the other side of the 4,600-seat venue, a DJ and wrestling matches will provide high-energy entertainment. Local vendors will also be set up on the landing deck to showcase their artwork around the stadium.

Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.