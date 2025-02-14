Fayetteville State Signs Agreement With Fort Bragg To Strengthen Military Education

Chancellor Darrell T. Allison and Lieutenant General Gregory K. Anderson, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg

Fayetteville State University just signed an exciting deal with the 18th Airborne Corps that will create new opportunities for enhancing research and education.

Through this agreement service members will be brought into classrooms as instructors and mentors. The focus is heavily on STEM fields, looking to solve complex military challenges in today’s rapidly evolving world. While military personnel can join academic programs, students get hands-on experience from those with real military expertise. The partnership aims to strengthen education on pubic policy, national security, and technology advancement.

“The scope and significance of this agreement between Fayetteville State University and the XVIII Airborne Corps is a groundbreaking collaboration within the UNC System. I commend the visionary leadership of Chancellor Allison and Lt. General Anderson for making this moment possible. This partnership highlights the importance of aligning higher education with real-world opportunities, enhancing both academic excellence and community impact for years to come,” said Dr. Shun Robertson, in a Fayetteville State University Release.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, FSU has deep military connections — around 2,200 students, or one-third of the student body, have military ties. This program adds to their history of military collaboration, including their Master of Social Work program designed specifically for Army social work officers.

“When we began in 2021, we set out to be more than the closest 4-year public university to XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. We wanted a relationship that had less to do with proximity and more to do with intentionality. Today, Fayetteville State University boasts one of the largest percentages of military-affiliated student populations in the state and nation at 33% while also one of the few non-military institutions in the nation to offer 4-year tuition-free scholarships to military-affiliated students,” said Chancellor Darrell T. Allison. “The signing of an agreement of this magnitude with the XVIII Airborne Corps truly signifies that our previous efforts have not only been purposeful and impactful, but FSU now has the potential to be even more so regionally and nationally through the power of partnership.”

