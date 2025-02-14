Duke Gardens Begins $30M Welcome Center Construction, Main Entrance Closes for One Year

Duke Gardens in Durham.

Work fences popped up at Duke Gardens recently, kicking off a huge welcome center project to construct the Garden Gateway. The beloved 55-acre space, which sees 600,000 visitors annually, will shut its main entrance for the next year.

Bill LeFevre, the executive director of the gardens, told The News and Observer that the new entrance and driveway will be “much more intuitive and safer.”

Workers hurried to get started before March’s peak bloom season. During construction, visitors need to use a temporary entrance at 2000 Lewis Street.

Car visitors are discouraged on weekdays because visitor parking lots are closed and most other spots require university permits. Weekend visitors can pay to park in the H lot, while free buses will provide options to the temporary entrance.

The $30 million building will feature a roomy cafe, art exhibits, and new restrooms. Outside, fresh seating spots will connect naturally to the upcoming renovated Doris Duke Center.

An old parking area will become an open green space for concerts and community events. This growth addresses the expanding needs of the gardens.

While most of the garden remains open, visitors can’t use the walkway connecting Anderson Street to the cherry tree section. The project team aims to wrap up before the cherry blossoms bloom next March.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.