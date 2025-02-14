Cumberland County Boosts Cold Weather Shelter Budget to $320,000

With continuing winter weather, the Cumberland County Emergency Services have decided there is an increased need to open White Flag shelters, to accommodate for the homeless in weather emergencies.

According to an article in CityView, the funding needed to operate the shelters has quadrupled from the previous month. This major increase happened after officials put in another $240,000 in January, following their earlier move to double funding to $160,000. The recent cold spell forced shelters to stay open through Feb. 14.

Since Nov. 1, Fayetteville has seen 34 days with temperatures below freezing — more than last year’s 27 days during the same time period. The money is split between True Vine Ministries and Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center, with each shelter making room for 50 people.

People can now find warmth at three locations:

Fayetteville: True Vine Ministries on 5315 Morganton Road

Fayetteville: The Salvation Army on 245 Alexander St.

Spring Lake: Cornerstone on 11 N. Bragg Blvd.

The National Weather Service works with Cumberland County Emergency Services to monitor forecasts. Together they determine when to activate Operation White Flag.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.