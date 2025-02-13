Rock Legend Pat Benatar to Rock with Neil Giraldo on Spring Tour ’25

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 09: Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar perform at the Seventh Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert for God’s Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 09, 2023 in New York City.

Rock legend Pat Benatar are hitting the road this spring. As always, she will perform alongside her longtime guitarist and husband Neil Giraldo. The duo has sold over 36 million albums and has won four Grammys, three American Music Awards, and a People’s Choice Award.

19 of their hits have been featured in the top 40 songs. They also have two multiplatinum albums, five platinum, and three gold records. Decades later, fans still pack venues to hear classics like “We Belong,” “Invincible,” and “Love Is a Battlefield,” proving their music remains popular among their fans.

Before hitting the road, they’ll introduce their latest creative project—a children’s book titled My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! The book highlights the special connection between grandparents and grandchildren. Fans of all ages can look forward to this special release, which brings their storytelling to life in an entirely new way.

“We hope grandparents and grandchildren everywhere will see themselves in the pages of this book and love reading it as much as we loved writing it” – Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Tickets go on sale on February 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster. But you don’t have to wait. Get early access on February 13 with the exclusive pre-sale code LOVE and secure your spot before tickets sell out. The Spring Tour ’25 promises an unforgettable experience, so mark your calendar!